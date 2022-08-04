WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Socioeconomically vulnerable non-Hispanic Black young adults are more likely to have subclinical atherosclerosis than Hispanic young adults, according to a study published online in the July 19 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Josep Iglesies-Grau, M.D., from the Institut de Cardiologie de Montréal, and colleagues examined the impact of race/ethnicity on early subclinical atherosclerosis in young socioeconomically disadvantaged adults. A total of 436 adults (mean age, 38.0 ± 11.1 years) with no history of cardiovascular (CV) disease underwent bilateral carotid and femoral three-dimensional vascular ultrasound examinations. The 10-year Framingham CV risk score was calculated for the participants, and the association between race/ethnicity and subclinical atherosclerosis was examined.

The researchers found that the mean 10-year Framingham CV risk was 4.0 percent, with no variation by race/ethnicity. Compared with the Hispanic subpopulation, non-Hispanic Black individuals had a significantly higher overall prevalence of subclinical atherosclerosis (12.9 versus 6.6 percent). Compared with Hispanic individuals, non-Hispanic Black individuals were more likely to have subclinical atherosclerosis and multiterritorial disease after adjustment for the 10-year Framingham CV risk score, body mass index, fruit and vegetable consumption, physical activity, and employment status.

“Black individuals appear to be more vulnerable to atherosclerosis early in life than people of Hispanic origin, even when adjusting for known CV and lifestyle risk factors such as smoking, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, high blood pressure, and cholesterol,” coauthor Valentin Fuster, M.D., Ph.D., of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City, said in a statement.

