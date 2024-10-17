Substantial Mortality Benefits Expected From Optimal Medication Use for HFrEF

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), substantial mortality benefits would result from optimal use of guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT), according to a study published online Oct. 2 in JAMA Cardiology.

Amber B. Tang, M.D., from the University of California Los Angeles, and colleagues examined the projected population-level benefit of optimal GDMT use globally among patients with HFrEF based on data derived from previously published studies.

Overall, 8,235,063 of an estimated 28.89 million people worldwide with HFrEF were potentially eligible for but not receiving β-blockers; 20,387,000 were eligible for but not receiving angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors; 12,223,700 were eligible for but not receiving mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists; and 21,229,170 were eligible for but not receiving sodium glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors. The researchers found that 1,188,277 deaths could potentially be prevented over 12 months with optimal implementation of quadruple GDMT. Many of these deaths were projected in Southeast Asia, Eastern Mediterranean and Africa, and the Western Pacific regions.

“Although future studies are needed to better understand the heterogeneity that exists within each region and potential interventions targeted to different settings, these findings demonstrate the urgent need for improved implementation of GDMT therapies worldwide,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

