Endourology equipment is continually developing as the prevalence of urolithiasis rises. Suctioning has mostly been employed in PCNL for stone removal in combination with ultrasonic and ballistic equipment. Suctioning has recently been used in more endourological methods due to technical developments. The purpose of this study is to synthesize the literature on these improvements and to assess the impending findings. Several centers have undertaken experimental and clinical research on the use of suctioning during PCNL, mPCNL, and ureteroscopy and determined that it is a successful and safe modification that increases stone-free rates and minimizes complication rates after these procedures.

Suctioning during routine endourological procedures enhanced safety and effectiveness for a variety of reasons. Larger RCTs are required to reach safe findings due to the observational nature and limited sample size of many research.

