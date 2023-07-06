The following is a summary of “Sudden Cardiac Death In Patients With Advanced Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Suen, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to identify predictors of sudden cardiac death (SCD) using a population-based approach in patients with advanced heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

The retrospective study included adult residents of Olmsted County, Minnesota, who met the European Society of Cardiology criteria for advanced HFpEF (EF≥50%) between 2007 to 2017. SCD was identified retrospectively based on adapted criteria from epidemiology studies. Univariate logistic regression was performed to identify factors associated with SCD. The cumulative incidence of SCD was estimated using the Kaplan-Meier method.

A total of 515 patients were included, with a mean age at advanced HFpEF diagnosis of 79.2 (SD 13.1) years, and 217 (42.1%) were male. After a mean follow-up of 1.62 (SD 1.03) years, 31 (6.8%) patients died of SCD out of 452 (87.8%) total deaths. Higher Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) (HR 1.15 [95% CI 1.01-1.32], P=0.039) and at least moderate right ventricular (RV) dysfunction (HR 2.44 [95% CI 1.17-5.09], P=0.018) were associated with an increased risk of SCD.

In patients with advanced HFpEF, a higher CCI and at least moderate RV dysfunction were associated with an increased risk of SCD. Further prospective research was needed to identify subsets of HFpEF patients that may benefit from primary prevention implantable defibrillator therapy.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/S0735-1097%2823%2900475-8