Suicide Prevention Organizations Do Not Target Older Adults

THURSDAY, March 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Despite acknowledging that older adults are a high-risk population for suicide, the websites of suicide prevention organizations do not prioritize older adults, according to a study published in the April issue of The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

Hailey V. Cray, M.P.H., from McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, and colleagues conducted a Google search using the term “suicide prevention organizations” to identify the most visible organizations. A qualitative analysis of their websites was performed to examine prevention campaigns for older adults.

The researchers identified seven organizations; although five acknowledged older adults as a high-risk population, none of the organizations had specifically targeted public health campaigns. Only two of the organizations provided resources for older adults, while five provided resources for youth and other demographic groups.

“Our analysis of leading suicide prevention organizations’ websites points to the need for more visible and accessible suicide prevention efforts for older adults,” the authors write. “These efforts also must take into consideration the unique health care needs of older adults, including managing the presence of numerous comorbid conditions and complex mental health needs.”

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

