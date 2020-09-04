Organ transplant recipients undergo prolonged immunotherapy, which elevates the risk of adverse effects of sun, especially skin cancer. With the rate of organ transplantation across the world increasing, skin cancer protection among organ transplant recipients remains to be a topic of concern. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of sun protection measures among organ transplant recipients.

This retrospective cohort study included a total of 225 study participants who underwent kidney or liver transplant and were at a high risk of skin cancer. The use of sun protection measures, including sunscreen, hats, and long-sleeve clothes, was considered. The primary outcome of the study was the risk of skin cancer, along with skin complexions of the participants.

Of 225 study participants, 224 were followed up for 15 months. The findings suggested no significant difference in keratinocyte carcinoma development between patients who used multiple sun protection measures and those who did not. However, patients who used multiple sun protection measures were more likely to have fair complexions than those who did not.

The study concluded that using sun protection measures was not significantly associated with a reduced risk of skin cancer among organ transplant recipients, but it was associated with the likelihood of having a fair complexion.

Ref: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/2681832?resultClick=1