Superior effect of adalimumab versus secukinumab on ultrasound-confirmed synovitis in psoriatic arthritis: comprehensive evidence from musculoskeletal ultrasound and clinical assessments.

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder affecting 30% of psoriatic patients. Effective treatment, especially with biologics like IL-17 and TNF inhibitors, is vital for improving patient outcomes. This study aimed to compare the efficacy of secukinumab and adalimumab in PsA patients through clinical and ultrasonographic evaluations. We enrolled 116 PsA patients, with 58 patients receiving secukinumab and 58 receiving adalimumab. Regular follow-ups were conducted at weeks 4, 12, 24, and 52. The primary outcome was the proportion of patients achieving at least a 20% improvement in the ACR response (ACR20) at week 12, with additional evaluations for axial arthritis, enthesitis, skin involvement, minimal disease activity, health assessment questionnaire, and ultrasound changes. There was no significant difference in ACR20 response between the two groups at week 12 (OR: 0.59, 95% CI: 0.26-1.37, = 0.22). However, secukinumab demonstrated superior efficacy in achieving Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI)90 (OR: 2.25, 95%CI: 1.07-4.74, = 0.03), while adalimumab showed better improvement in ultrasound synovitis count (β: 0.94, 95%CI: 0.09-1.79, = 0.03) and synovitis PD signal (β: 0.20, 95%CI: 0.03-0.36, = 0.02). In conclusion, both treatments were highly effective for PsA, with secukinumab being more suitable for severe skin involvement and adalimumab for significant ultrasound-confirmed synovitis.

