Superior Facial Rejuvenation with Combined RF and TUS Treatment

Photo Credit: DC Studio

The following is a summary of “A Novel Technology to Boost Natural Production of Hyaluronic Acid in the Skin Tissue: Human Histology Study,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology by Goldberg.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine whether combining monopolar radiofrequency (RF) and targeted ultrasound (TUS) stimulated hyaluronic acid (HA) production for facial rejuvenation in human skin.

They enrolled 7 participants aged 51 to 64 years with BMI ranging from 21.1 to 29.8 kg/m2 and divided them into 3 groups: Group A (n=3, simultaneous RF and TUS), Group B (n=3, stand-alone RF), and a control group (n=1, no treatment). The 4 facial treatments lasting 60 minutes each were administered, spaced 7 to 14 days apart and 3 mm punch biopsies were collected from the infra-auricular region at baseline, at 2 follow-up visits, staining for HA using HA binding protein. The digital images were also captured to track visual changes and evaluate the comfort and satisfaction among participants.

The results showed a significant increase in the HA-stained area in Group A (RF + TUS), with a +112,358.7 μm2 change at 1 month (48.65% increase) and a peak at 3 months (+156,345.2 μm2, 67.69% increase). In Group B (RF only), the HA-stained area increased by +14,830 μm2 at 1 month (6.76%) and +20,995 μm2 at 3 months (9.56%), but these changes were not statistically significant. The control group showed no changes. Digital photos of Group A revealed reduced rhytids and tighter skin. All treatments were well tolerated, with no adverse events (AEs) reported.

Investigators concluded that the combined treatment of RF and TUS demonstrated a more significant and lasting impact on facial rejuvenation compared to RF alone, with the enhanced HA production peaking at 3 months, indicating a progressive treatment effect and overall facial appearance improvement.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.70159