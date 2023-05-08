The following is a summary of “Supermarket Proximity and Risk of Hypertension, Diabetes, and CKD: A Retrospective Cohort Study,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Kidney diseases by Garg et al.

There may be a correlation between poor access to food and the development of chronic illness. Researchers studied the correlation between hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in a metropolitan area of the United States and residents’ distance from the nearest supermarket (as a measure of food access). 7 hospitals in Chicago, IL’s HealthLNK Data Repository; 7 hospitals’ electronic health data; 777,994 people without hypertension, diabetes, or CKD at baseline. Blood pressure 140/90 mm Hg, hemoglobin A1c 6.5%, and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) 60 mL/min/1.73 m are indicators of hypertension, diabetes, and CKD, respectively. Researchers aggregated street-level data for 56 different zip codes in the Chicago area to determine the average distance to the nearest supermarket.

For individuals who were free of hypertension, diabetes, and CKD in 2006, the cumulative incidence of these disorders from 2007-2012 was estimated for each zip code. Researchers used Bivariate Local Indicator of Spatial Association (BiLISA) maps and Bivariate Local Moran I statistics to analyze the relationship between food availability and disease prevalence across space. Logistic regression examined the connection between proximity to supermarkets and outcomes. Hypertension affected 408,608, diabetes affected 51,380, and chronic kidney disease affected 56,365 of the 777,994 patients. The incidence of hypertension and diabetes, but not chronic kidney disease (CKD), was significantly correlated with the average distance to supermarkets. Southern and western areas have the highest concentration of zip codes with long average grocery distances and high rates of hypertension and diabetes. Significant relationships between zip code-level average distance to supermarkets and chronic illness incidence were found in models adjusting exclusively for neighborhood characteristics (racial composition, access to automobiles, and median income at the level of the zip code).

The odds ratios (ORs) for diabetes, hypertension, and CKD were 1.03 (95% CI, 1.02-1.05), 1.04 (95% CI, 1.02-1.06), 1.18 (95% CI, 1.15-1.21), and 1.33 (95% CI, 1.29-1.37) for tertile 2 and 3, respectively, compared to tertile 1 (the shortest distance). There was a statistically significant and positive association between being in the highest income tertile and having a higher risk of developing diabetes (tertile 2: 1.29 [95% CI, 1.26-1.33]; tertile 3: 1.35 [95% CI, 1.31-1.39]), but lower risks of hypertension (tertile 2: 0.95 [95% CI, 0.94-0.97]; tertile 3: 0.91 [95% CI, 0.89-0.92] [95% CI, 0.72-0.76]). Supermarket distance remained significantly linked with an increased risk of diabetes and decreased risk of hypertension after controlling for neighborhood and individual factors but had no significant association with chronic kidney disease (CKD). In Chicago, Illinois, there is a correlation between access to supermarkets and the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. Individual and community characteristics account for much of the variation in the association between supermarket proximity and chronic disease.

