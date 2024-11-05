Supporting Young People Through Puberty: Five Key Messages for Clinicians

Photo Credit: Fizkes

The clinician’s role in supporting young people through puberty involves providing them with reassurance, knowledge, and health guidance.

Puberty can be one of the most challenging times in a young person’s life. It’s a period filled with physical transformations, emotional shifts, and uncertainty.

While every individual experiences puberty differently, common emotions often include confusion, excitement, embarrassment, and even anxiety. Physicians and clinical staff are vital in supporting young people as they navigate this developmental stage, providing them with reassurance, knowledge, and health guidance.

Here are five important messages you can share with young patients to help them cope with puberty, using insights from the HealthSmart curriculum, a science-based comprehensive health education program.

Remember That You’re Not Alone

One of the most comforting messages for adolescents is that puberty is a universal experience. Every adult, including their physicians, parents, and teachers, has been through it. Reinforcing this can reduce feelings of isolation. You can explain that although everyone develops at their own pace—some early, some later—puberty is a normal process. Highlighting the diversity in timing helps alleviate the anxiety some children may feel when comparing themselves to peers.

For many young people, knowing that everyone undergoes these changes, albeit in different ways and timelines, can normalize their experience. As a physician, remind your patients that puberty is a natural progression toward adulthood, and there’s no “right” schedule.

Get the Information You Need From Trusted Sources

Accurate, science-based information about puberty is crucial for adolescents. Often, young people turn to peers or the internet, but these sources may not always be reliable. As a trusted healthcare professional, you can encourage them to seek out adults who can give them factual advice. This includes parents, relatives, teachers, and school counselors. Importantly, physicians should position themselves as approachable and non-judgmental figures that young people can confide in.

Offer clear explanations about the physical and emotional changes youth are going through. Open the door for questions and assure them that no topic is off-limits. By guiding them toward trusted resources and dispelling myths, you provide factual information and emotional support.

Take Good Care of Your Body

Self-care is essential during puberty, as the body undergoes rapid growth and development. Young people may not realize how these changes can affect their physical and mental well-being. As a physician, you can emphasize the importance of a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and adequate sleep. Good nutrition fuels growth, exercise helps manage stress and boosts self-esteem, and sleep is critical for both physical and cognitive development during this time.

A proactive approach to mental health is also essential. You can advise young patients that maintaining these healthy habits can make it easier to manage the emotional ups and downs they may experience. Have information readily available about what mental health resources patients can access at your health center.

Pay Attention to Hygiene

Hormonal changes during puberty often result in increased perspiration and body odor, which can be distressing for some adolescents. It’s crucial to normalize this and provide practical guidance on maintaining personal hygiene. Regular bathing, washing hair, and using deodorant become more important as these changes set in.

You can address these topics in a matter-of-fact and non-embarrassing way, helping to build a foundation for lifelong healthy habits. Additionally, reinforcing the idea that everyone goes through similar issues can reduce any sense of shame or embarrassment. Encouraging patients to establish a daily hygiene routine can help them feel more confident and comfortable in their changing bodies.

Many patients, including those experiencing period poverty, may have barriers or economic challenges in accessing hygiene products. Health centers can take the extra step of having soap, deodorant, shampoo, and menstrual products available for patients to take home.

Work on a Skill or Hobby

Puberty can challenge a young person’s self-esteem as they become more aware of their appearance and how they compare to others. Encouraging young people to focus on an activity they enjoy and excel in can boost their self-confidence during this period of uncertainty. Whether it’s sports, music, art, or academics, honing a skill provides a sense of achievement and identity separate from physical changes.

As a healthcare professional, you can ask patients about their hobbies and interests, reinforcing how beneficial these activities are for their emotional well-being. Cultivating talents outside of physical appearance helps distract from the inevitable comparisons that come with puberty and builds a healthy sense of self-worth. Updated resources on free or low-cost activities in your community are available.

The Role of Physicians in Supporting Puberty

For many adolescents, their physician is one of the most trusted adults outside their immediate family. This gives you a unique opportunity to offer both medical and emotional support. Communicating these key messages can help demystify puberty, reduce fear, and foster resilience in your young patients.

Be open to questions, proactive in offering information, and affirming in your approach. Young people may feel vulnerable during this time, and having a trusted medical professional who provides understanding, accurate information, and guidance can make a world of difference in their experience of puberty.

