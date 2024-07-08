SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Suppression of host gene expression is associated with latent TB infection: a possible diagnostic biomarker.

Jul 08, 2024

Experts: Ritah Nakiboneka,Nicolò Margaritella,Tonney Nyirenda,David Chaima,Natasha Walbaum,Emmanuel Musisi,Sikwese Tionge,Takondwa Msosa,Marriott Nliwasa,Chisomo L Msefula,Derek Sloan,Wilber Sabiiti

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ritah Nakiboneka

    Division of Infection and Global Health, School of Medicine, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK.

    Department of Pathology, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Pathology Department, Helse Nord Tuberculosis Initiative (HNTI), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Africa Centre for Public Health and Herbal Medicines (ACEPHEM), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Uganda Virus Research Institute, Entebbe, Uganda.

    Nicolò Margaritella

    School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK.

    Tonney Nyirenda

    Department of Pathology, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    David Chaima

    Department of Pathology, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Natasha Walbaum

    Division of Infection and Global Health, School of Medicine, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK.

    Emmanuel Musisi

    Division of Infection and Global Health, School of Medicine, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK.

    Adroit Biomedical and Bioentrepreneurship Research Service, Kampala, Uganda.

    Sikwese Tionge

    Pathology Department, Helse Nord Tuberculosis Initiative (HNTI), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Takondwa Msosa

    Pathology Department, Helse Nord Tuberculosis Initiative (HNTI), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Marriott Nliwasa

    Department of Pathology, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Pathology Department, Helse Nord Tuberculosis Initiative (HNTI), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Chisomo L Msefula

    Department of Pathology, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Pathology Department, Helse Nord Tuberculosis Initiative (HNTI), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Africa Centre for Public Health and Herbal Medicines (ACEPHEM), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Blantyre, Malawi.

    Derek Sloan

    Division of Infection and Global Health, School of Medicine, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK.

    Wilber Sabiiti

    Division of Infection and Global Health, School of Medicine, University of St Andrews, St Andrews, UK. ws31@st-andrews.ac.uk.

