For this study, researchers wanted to examine the evidence on the use of a suprapubic tube (SPT) against an indwelling urethral catheter (IUC) following robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP).

The available evidence on the use of SPT for urinary drainage following RARP is fairly restricted, owing to research design variances and non-standardized results. Although it may give some little relief from catheter-related pain and discomfort, the effect does not appear to be clinically meaningful.

So far, the data in the literature does not support the usual use of SPT as the major urinary drainage strategy following RARP. More high-quality trials demonstrating clinically meaningful improvements over IUC are required to support its use.

