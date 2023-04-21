THURSDAY, April 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday delayed a decision on a federal appeals court ruling that seeks to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

In a brief order, Justice Samuel Alito Jr. said the pause on any decision would lapse Friday at midnight, giving the court more time to consider the case, The New York Times reported. Justice Alito issued the order because he oversees the appeals court whose ruling is the focus of an appeal.

The delay suggests there may be disagreement among the justices in the Supreme Court’s first major case about abortion access since a conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to an abortion last June, The Times reported. It also suggests there may be a dissent in the case.

Just last Wednesday, a federal appeals court partially overruled Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling made in Texas earlier this month, which said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone back in 2000 was invalid and the drug should not be used.

While the three-judge appeals court panel said mifepristone could remain available for now, it blocked mailing the pill to patients, as well as other measures the federal government has taken recently to boost access to the medication.

In response, the Biden administration last Friday asked the Supreme Court to allow mifepristone to remain widely available while the government pursued an appeal.

