Surgeons’ Utilization of Non-Clinical Factors and Risk Calculators for Shared Decision Making and Informed Consent

The following is a summary of “How surgeons use risk calculators and non-clinical factors for informed consent and shared decision making: A qualitative study,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Surgery by Panton, et al.

Informed consent in surgery mandates comprehensive discussions about risks, benefits, and available alternatives with patients. With shared decision-making gaining traction in surgeon-patient interactions, the advent of risk calculators offers potential assistance in facilitating these discussions. However, to harness the full potential of informed consent, it’s imperative to discern how surgeons evaluate, communicate, and utilize risk calculators in this context.

For a study, researchers engaged in interviews with 13 surgeons spanning two distinct institutions to gain insights into their methodologies for risk assessment, the relevance of risk calculators in their decision-making processes, and their strategies for risk communication within the framework of informed consent. A qualitative analysis of these interviews was undertaken in alignment with the SRQR guidelines.

The investigative efforts illuminated several key themes: The prevailing approaches and nuances associated with securing surgical consent; Intricate insights into surgeons’ perspectives on the efficacy and structure of risk assessment and communication, Practical considerations pertinent to the evolution of tailored risk communication strategies in the decision-making continuum. Most notably, the findings accentuated that surgeons integrate clinical and non-clinical determinants, such as health and risk literacy, in risk evaluation and communication—often diverging from conventional risk calculator paradigms.

Central to the findings was that surgeons leverage a multifaceted array of clinical and non-clinical factors when stratifying patient risks and framing risk discussions. Interestingly, our study highlighted discrepancies between surgeons’ perceptions of risk communication and patient-centric priorities. Furthermore, the research spotlighted existing critiques surrounding risk calculators and emerging decision-support tools, emphasizing the need to rectify these concerns before wider integration and adoption.

