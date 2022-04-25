For men with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), there were several treatment options available; however, transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) remained the gold standard surgical treatment. With the introduction of new energy and laser technologies, increased adoption of enucleation techniques, and the introduction of minimally invasive surgical technologies (MIST) that enabled office-based treatments, the field continued to evolve. Surgical management options became increasingly nuanced, depending on a variety of patient and anatomic factors. Surgical treatment of BPH continued to have a high success rate; however, the risk profiles differed between surgical treatments. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate current series and summarize the experience of complications associated with BPH treatment and management of these complications.

A complete examination of the literature was conducted, and 79 publications published between 2005 and 2021 were recognized as defining the diagnosis and management of problems following BPH surgery. Bleeding, ureteral orifice damage, bladder neck injury, rectal injury, TURP syndrome, bladder neck contractures, urethral stricture disease, refractory OAB symptoms, and problems specific to novel treatment methods were among the most frequently mentioned difficulties.

In treating patients with symptomatic BPH, the practicing urologist has a number of surgical alternatives to select from. Surgical treatment for BPH is typically well tolerated, with high objective success rates that enable for considerable improvement in urinary quality of life. Understanding the possible risks connected with these various treatment choices is crucial, as it would allow trainees and practicing urologists to properly counsel patients and manage these potential consequences.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11934-022-01091-z