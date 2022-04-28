Surgical treatments for vitiligo proved to be a safe and successful treatment approach for certain individuals with the condition. Vitiligo surgery has a variety of methods, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. Researchers looked at the existing literature on different surgical procedures and new therapies for regenerative treatment for vitiligo. Surgical techniques may be classified into tissue transplantation procedures and cellular transplantation procedures. Mini punch grafts, suction blister roof grafts, and hair follicle transplants are three of the most common types of tissue transfer. Cultured and non-cultured treatment options are available for cellular transplantation. Because of their poor proliferation and quality, the autologous melanocytes must be improved considerably. The eRho-associated protein kinase inhibitor promotes melanocyte culture proliferation in vitiligo patients and inhibits apoptosis.Innovative therapeutic research using stem cell methods may prove useful in developing a novel cell treatment for individuals with vitiligo. Investigators used human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived melanocytes to generate in vivo melanin pigmentation in mice skin.Furthermore, they looked at melanocytosis, detachment and transepidermal loss of melanocytes, and melanocyte-related adhesion molecules in mice.Epithelial cadherin, discoidin domain receptor tyrosine kinase 1, glycoprotein non-metastatic melanoma protein B, macrophage migration inhibiting factor, 17β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 1, and E26 transformation-specific 1 are some of the adhesion molecules.

Source:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1346-8138.16316