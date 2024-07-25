Survey: Few Women With Uterine Fibroids Offered Less Invasive Treatment Options

WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Most U.S. women with uterine fibroids report being offered hysterectomies over minimally invasive treatments, according to survey results released by the Society of Interventional Radiology.

The online survey, conducted by the Harris Poll from May 30 to June 3, 2024, included 1,122 U.S. women (≥18 years), including 167 who reported being personally diagnosed with uterine fibroids.

Results showed that more than half of respondents with fibroids (53 percent) were presented with a hysterectomy, while fewer than one in five were presented with less invasive options such as over-the-counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (19 percent), uterine fibroid embolization (17 percent), oral contraceptives (17 percent), and endometrial ablation (17 percent). More than one in six women (17 percent) mistakenly believed a hysterectomy is the only treatment option, which was even more common in younger women (aged 18 to 34 years: 27 percent).

“The survey noted deep disparities in awareness and access regarding fibroids and fibroid treatments among Black and Hispanic women, who have a higher risk factor for developing uterine fibroids,” Robert J. Lewandowski, M.D., president of the Society of Interventional Radiology, said in a statement. “The data serve as a guiding light for improving physician and patient educational efforts on various treatments to ensure all women, regardless of background, are informed about their risks and the full range of treatment options available.”

