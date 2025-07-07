SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Survey of medical student attitudes regarding uterine transplant for cisgender and transgender women: an observational study.

Jul 07, 2025

Experts: Brandon J Kim,Deidre Hurse,Abram Brummett

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Brandon J Kim

    Department of Foundational Medical Studies, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan, United States of America. bjkim@oakland.edu.

    Deidre Hurse

    Department of Foundational Medical Studies, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan, United States of America.

    Abram Brummett

    Department of Foundational Medical Studies, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan, United States of America.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement