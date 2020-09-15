Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is a condition in which the heart muscles become abnormally thick. Septal myectomy is a type of open-heart surgery for HCM, which reduces symptoms of the condition. However, the survival rate after septal myectomy has remained to be controversial. This study aims to evaluate the preoperative characteristics and overall survival in men and women undergoing septal myectomy for obstructive HCM.

This single-center, retrospective study included a total of 2,506 adults who underwent septal myectomy for obstructive HCM. The primary outcome of the study was overall survival, along with the preoperative characteristics of men and women.

The findings suggested that women were more likely to have class III or IV status at presentation, along with more severe obstructive physiology. Women were also at a higher risk of having moderate-severe mitral regurgitation (55.2%) than men (43.1%). Also, women had higher right ventricular systolic pressure (36.0), as compared with men (33.0). Women had a lower overall unadjusted survival, which was median 3.9 years shorter than men. However, the multivariable analysis suggested that the association between sex and mortality was not significant.

The research suggested that women undergoing septal myectomy had lower survival, but the difference was not significant.

