Survival Similar for Black, White Prostate Cancer Patients in Clinical Trial Setting

FRIDAY, Aug. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC), overall survival and progression-free survival are similar for Black and White patients receiving first- or second-generation androgen receptor pathway inhibitors within a clinical trial, according to a study published online Aug. 1 in JAMA Network Open.

Nicolas Sayegh, M.D., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of patient-level data of a prospective phase 3 randomized clinical trial including patients with newly diagnosed mCSPC to compare survival outcomes by race. Patients receiving androgen deprivation therapy were randomly assigned to receive orteronel 300 mg orally twice daily (experimental group) or bicalutamide 50 mg orally daily (control group). Data were included for 1,313 participants: 10 and 82 percent identified as Black and White, respectively, with an equal racial distribution between the treatment groups.

The researchers found that Black and White patients had similar median progression-free survival (2.3 years versus 2.9 years) and overall survival (5.5 years versus 6.3 years) at a median follow-up of 4.9 years. After adjustment for known prognostic factors, the multivariable analysis confirmed similar progression-free and overall survival. There was no interaction observed between race and treatment.

“These results support the hypothesis that equitable access to care as available in a clinical trial setting negates disparities in outcomes previously associated with Black patient populations,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

