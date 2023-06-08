The following is a summary of “Survivin: A Potential Marker of Resistance to Somatostatin Receptor Ligands,” published in the 1 April 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Herkenhoff, et al.

Managing invasive and somatostatin receptor ligand (SRL)-resistant pituitary tumors presented a challenge for endocrinologists. Identifying reliable markers for these tumors has been a focus of research. Survivin and eukaryotic translation initiation factor-binding protein 1 (4EBP1) is upregulated in various cancers and has a role in apoptosis and cell proliferation. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the role of survivin and 4EBP1 markers in somatotropinomas.

A retrospective analysis was conducted on tissue microarrays containing 52 somatotropinoma samples. Immunostains for survivin, 4EBP1, somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2), Ki-67, and cytokeratin 18 were analyzed. Tumor invasiveness was assessed in all samples, and drug resistance was evaluated in 34 patients who underwent SRL treatment. The study correlated these markers’ responsiveness to first-generation SRL (fg-SRL) and tumor invasiveness.

The analysis revealed several associations. Low survivin expression (P = 0.04), hyperintense signal on T2 weighted image (T2WI) (P = 0.01), younger age (P = 0.01), sparsely granular adenomas (SGA) (P = 0.04), high postoperative growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) levels (P = 0.049 and P < 0.001, respectively), and large postoperative tumor size (P = 0.02) were associated with resistance to fg-SRL. Additionally, low survivin expression, low SSTR2 expression, and high 4EBP1 expression were associated with SGA (P = 0.04, P = 0.01, and P = 0.001, respectively). Younger age (P = 0.03), large tumor size pre- and postoperatively (P = 0.04 and P = 0.006, respectively), low SSTR2 expression (P = 0.03), and high baseline GH and IGF-1 levels (P = 0.01 and P = 0.02, respectively) were associated with tumor invasiveness. However, survivin, 4EBP1, Ki-67, and granulation patterns were not associated with tumor invasion.

The study findings suggested that low survivin expression can serve as a predictor of resistance to fg-SRL in somatotropinomas, but it did not predict tumor invasiveness.

