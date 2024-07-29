SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Survivorship of total knee arthroplasty in poliomyelitis patients: long-term results from the R.I.P.O. registry and single-institution retrospective study.

Jul 29, 2024

Marco Manzetti,V Digennaro,A Di Martino,B Bordini,L Benvenuti,R Ferri,D Cecchin,C Faldini

  • Marco Manzetti

    IRCCS - Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, 40136, Italy. marco.manzetti@ior.it.

    Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Science-DIBINEM, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy. marco.manzetti@ior.it.

    V Digennaro

    IRCCS - Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, 40136, Italy.

    A Di Martino

    IRCCS - Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, 40136, Italy.

    Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Science-DIBINEM, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy.

    B Bordini

    Laboratorio di Tecnologia Medica, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via Giulio Cesare Pupilli, 1, Bologna, 40136, Italy.

    L Benvenuti

    IRCCS - Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, 40136, Italy.

    R Ferri

    IRCCS - Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, 40136, Italy.

    D Cecchin

    IRCCS - Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, 40136, Italy.

    C Faldini

    IRCCS - Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Bologna, 40136, Italy.

    Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Science-DIBINEM, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy.

