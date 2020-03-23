WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A White House reporter is suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, the White House Correspondents Association said on Monday, raising questions about daily press briefings that gather dozens of journalists and Trump administration officials in a single room.

In a statement, the association did not disclose the name of the individual but said it has been in contact with the White House physician and the journalist’s news organization.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler)