Social Card Image one
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Sustained Chronic Low Back Pain Relief Achieved Via Short-Term Nerve Stimulation

May 05, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Gilmore CA, et al. Pain Ther. Published online April 22, 2025.doi:10.1007/s40122-025-00737-3

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Christopher A. Gilmore, MD

    Photo Credit: Carolinas Pain Institute

    Center for Clinical Research
    Carolinas Pain Institute
    Winston-Salem, NC

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement