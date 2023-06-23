The following is a summary of “Sustained intra-cartilage delivery of interleukin-1 receptor antagonist using cationic peptide and protein-based carriers,” published in the June 2023 issue of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage by Mehta et al.

The receptor antagonist IL-1Ra can stop the interleukin-1 (IL-1) catabolic cascade after joint damage. However, its clinical translation for osteoarthritis therapy has been ineffective because of its quick joint clearance, lack of targeting, and inability to penetrate deep cartilage layers at therapeutic concentrations. By coupling cationic carriers to IL-1Ra, researchers want to reduce the high negative charge of cartilage aggrecan-glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). The cartilage-targeting glycoprotein Avidin and a short, optimally charged cationic peptide carrier (CPC+14) were coupled to IL-1Ra. It is believed that IL-1Ra-Avidin and IL-1Ra-CPC+14’s electro-diffusive transport and binding capabilities will result in intra-cartilage depots of IL-1Ra and long-term suppression of IL-1 catabolism with just one dose.

Using site-specific maleimide linkers, IL-1Ra was conjugated to Avidin or CPC+14, and the conjugation was then verified using gel electrophoresis, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and mass spectrometry. The retention and intra-cartilage transit of conjugates were compared to native IL-1Ra. Using IL-1-challenged bovine cartilage, the effects of a single dosage of IL-1Ra-CPC+14 and IL-1Ra-Avidin were evaluated over 16 days and compared to unmodified IL-1Ra.

Positively charged IL-1Ra entered cartilage at its entire thickness and established a drug depot. Over 16 days, IL-1-induced cartilage degradation could not be stopped by a single dosage of unaltered IL-1Ra. However, IL-1Ra dramatically reduced cytokine-induced GAG loss and nitrite release when administered using Avidin, and to a greater extent CPC+14, while also enhancing cell metabolism and survival.

Systems for delivering drugs that target cartilage that uses charges show promise since they can provide long-term therapeutic benefits with just one dose.

