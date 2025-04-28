Sustained Pain Relief with Percutaneous 60-Day PNS in Chronic LBP

Photo Credit: microgen

The following is a summary of “Four-Year Follow-Up from a Prospective, Multicenter Study of Percutaneous 60-Day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Chronic Low Back Pain,” published in the April 2025 issue of Pain and Therapy by Gilmore et al.

Chronic low back pain (LBP), a major cause of healthcare costs and long-term disability, had complex treatment challenges, with Percutaneous 60-day Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) demonstrating efficacy and sustained improvements for up to 1 year of follow-up.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the long-term clinical outcomes of Percutaneous 60-day PNS for chronic LBP approximately 4 years after initial treatment.

They sent follow-up surveys to participants who reported clinically meaningful reductions in pain, disability, or pain interference 12 months after Percutaneous 60-day PNS for LBP. The long-term follow-up survey assessed current LBP levels, disability, pain interference, and Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC). It also inquired about the use of medications and other interventions for LBP treatment since completing the Percutaneous 60-day PNS.

The results showed that 23 participants completed the long-term follow-up surveys. Of these, 65% (n = 15/23) reported sustained, clinically meaningful (≥ 30%) back pain relief on average 4.7 years post-Percutaneous 60-day PNS. Long-term responders experienced an average 63% reduction in pain, with clinically significant improvements in disability and QoL. Additionally, 70% (n = 16/23) of participants avoided more invasive and costly LBP interventions, such as radiofrequency ablation, neurostimulation implant, or lumbar surgery.

Investigators concluded that percutaneous 60-day PNS treatment provided clinically significant pain relief for most participants, with outcomes often lasting for over 4 years after the short-term treatment.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40122-025-00737-3