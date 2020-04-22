ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland will not impose a general obligation on citizens to wear protective masks as the country starts relaxing its coronavirus restrictions next week, the government said on Wednesday.

Healthy people will not need to wear masks in public, with rules on keeping distance and washing hands remaining the best protective measures, it said.

Still, some areas may need masks, with one million masks a day being supplied to retailers for two weeks, it added.

The government also repeated its guidance for residents, especially sick people, to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease which has killed 1,217 people so far.

Switzerland, which is due to start relaxing restrictions on April 27 with the reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons, has allowed the southern canton of Ticino to extend until May 3 tighter curbs on business there, the government added.

The canton bordering Italy has been one of the worst hit regions, with a fifth of the country’s death toll and 11% of its cases.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)