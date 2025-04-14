Switch from U-100 to U-200 or U-300 Insulin Improves Clinical Outcomes

Photo Credit: agrobacter

The following is a summary of “Clinical Outcomes of Switching U-100 Intermediate or Basal Insulin to U-200 Insulin Degludec or U-300 Insulin Glargine,” published in the March 2025 issue of Journal of Primary Care & Community Health by Rosari et al.

Basal and intermediate insulins come in U-100 (glargine, determir, NPH) or ultra-long-acting (ULA) U-200 (degludec) or U-300 (glargine) forms. Switching depends on cost, formulary, and patient-related factors.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess changes in total daily insulin dose after switching from U-100 intermediate or basal insulin to a ULA insulin.

They conducted a single-center retrospective chart review at a federally qualified health center. Patients switched from U-100 to U-200 degludec or U-300 glargine from 2019 to March 2024 were assessed for total daily insulin dose and changes in HgbA1c, BMI, and weight at baseline, 1, 3, and 6 months.

The results showed a 13.1-unit decrease in basal insulin dose at 6 months (P < .05) after switching (n = 53). HgbA1c decreased (P < .001), while BMI (P = .161) and weight (P = .076) remained similar; no significant differences were seen between U-200 and U-300 groups.

Investigators used a lower total daily insulin dose and showed reductions in HgbA1c, BMI, and weight after switching from a U-100 to a ULA insulin.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319251327318