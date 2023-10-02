Switching from the transrectal to the transperineal route: A single center experience.

This study aimed to evaluate the feasibility of switching from transrectal to transperineal prostate biopsy (TPPBx) by urologists with no previous experience with TPPBx. Material A monocentric clinical study with exhaustive and consecutive inclusions was conducted between January and November 2021, including 105 consecutive patients who underwent TPPBx performed by two senior urologists with no previous experience of TPPBx (GR, FB). Biopsies were performed under local anesthesia (LA) without antibioprophylaxis. The main objective was to assess the safety of this procedure. Adverse events were classified according to the Clavien-Dindo score. The secondary objectives were to assess the level of pain experienced during the different steps of the procedure using a numerating rating scale (NRS), the rate of clinically significant prostate cancer (csPCa) detected, and the level of anxiety using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HAD).

No major complications (Clavien-Dindo score≥3) were reported. One patient presented with acute urinary retention (1%) and a urinary tract infection (1%). Other adverse events were hematuria (43%), hemospermia (23%), rectal bleeding (1%), perineal hematoma (3%), persistent perineal pain (5%), and de novo erectile dysfunction (2%). The median level of pain on NRS for the procedure was 2.00 (IQ: 1.00-4.00); it was 3.00 (IQ: 2.00-5.00) during LA and 3.00 (IQ: 2.00-5.00) during punctions. In anxious patients (HAD score>10), the level of pain during the procedure was 2.5 (IQ: 2.00-3.00). Overall, csPCa was detected in 63%.

TPPBx under LA without antibioprophylaxis provides few complications, an acceptable pain threshold, and a satisfactorily rate of csPCa detection, even if performed by urologists with no previous experience of TPPBx.

