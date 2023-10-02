 Switching from the transrectal to the transperineal route: A single center experience. - Physician's Weekly
Switching from the transrectal to the transperineal route: A single center experience.

Oct 02, 2023

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • A Brun

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Saint-Pierre, La Réunion, France. Electronic address: alexandre-brun@outlook.fr.

    C Klein

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: clement.klein@chu-bordeaux.fr.

    G Capon

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: gregoire.capon@chu-bordeaux.fr.

    E Alezra

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: eric.alezra@chu-bordeaux.fr.

    V Estrade

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: vincent.estrade@chu-bordeaux.fr.

    P Blanc

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: peggy.blanc@chu-bordeaux.fr.

    J C Bernhard

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: jean-christophe.bernhard@chu-bordeaux.fr.

    F Bladou

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: franck.bladou@chu-bordeaux.fr.

    G Robert

    Department of Urology, Bordeaux Pellegrin University Hospital, Bordeaux, France; University of Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France. Electronic address: gregoire.robert@chu-bordeaux.fr.

