The following is a summary of “Viral Kinetics in Sylvatic Yellow Fever Cases,” published in the May 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Silva, et al.

Yellow fever is a zoonotic disease transmitted by mosquitoes and caused by the yellow fever virus (YFV). An outbreak occurred in the outskirts of São Paulo between 2017 and 2019, resulting in over 504 confirmed human cases and 176 deaths. During this outbreak, studies indicated a possible link between YFV viremia (the presence of the virus in the blood) and mortality.

Plasma samples were collected from 84 patients with confirmed YFV infection at up to 5 different time points, ranging from 3 to 120 days after the onset of symptoms. The reverse-transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction was used to measure these samples’ viral ribonucleic acid (RNA).

The study mainly included male patients, with a median age of 42, and 30 (36%) died. Deceased patients were older than survivors (statistically significant, P = .003) and exhibited higher levels of viremia across all time points (statistically significant, P = .0006). The mean values of viremia showed a positive and statistically significant correlation with peak levels of neutrophils, indirect bilirubin, aspartate transaminase, international normalized ratio, and creatinine. Furthermore, a Cox proportional hazards model, adjusted for age and laboratory variables, demonstrated that viremia independently predicted death. Each unit increase in mean log10 viremia was associated with a 1.84-fold increase (84%) in the hazard of death (statistically significant, P < .001).

The findings emphasized the importance of monitoring YFV viremia and suggested that early administration of antiviral drugs or neutralizing monoclonal antibodies may have a potential benefit in improving disease outcomes for individuals infected with yellow fever.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article-abstract/227/9/1097/6783203?redirectedFrom=fulltext