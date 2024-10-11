SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Symptom Clusters Offer Insight Into COPD Clinical Complexity

Oct 11, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Houben-Wilke S, Deng Q, Janssen DJA, Franssen FME, Spruit MA. Symptom burden and its associations with clinical characteristics in patients with COPD: a clustering approach. ERJ Open Res. 2024;10(4):01052-2023. doi:10.1183/23120541.01052-2023

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sarah Houben-Wilke, PhD

    Photo Credit: ResearchGate

    Researcher
    Department of Research and Development
    CIRO
    Horn, The Netherlands

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement