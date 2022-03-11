For a study, researchers sought to examine the symptoms, their features, and their prognostic importance in patients with high-risk early-stage epithelial ovarian cancer. All patients enrolled in phase III clinical trial had their charts reviewed retrospectively (GOG 157). All of the patients had high-risk early-stage epithelial ovarian cancer that had been surgically staged (stage IA–IB and grade 3, and clear cell, stage IC or II). For statistical analyses, Chi-square and Kaplan-Meier estimates, as well as Cox proportional hazards models, were utilized.

About 301 (72%) of the 419 individuals assessed for symptoms reported one or more symptoms, whereas 118 (28%) were asymptomatic but had a mass discovered on inspection. 40% had only one symptom, while 32% experienced many symptoms. The most prevalent symptoms among those who had at least one symptom were abdominal and pelvic discomfort (31%), as well as increased girth or fullness (26% ). Overall, 23% of patients with tumors 10 cm or less had many symptoms, 27% of patients with tumors 10 cm to 15 cm had multiple symptoms, and 46% of patients with tumors bigger than 15 cm had multiple symptoms (P<.001). There was no statistically significant variation in symptom manifestation based on age, stage, or histologic subtype. Symptoms at the time of diagnosis were not linked to recurrence or survival.

More than 70% of patients with high-risk early-stage epithelial ovarian cancer presented with one or more symptoms, with abdominal or pelvic discomfort being the most prevalent. The proportion of women who have symptoms and the number of symptoms rose as the tumor grew larger.

Reference:journals.lww.com/greenjournal/Abstract/2022/02000/Symptoms_of_Women_With_High_Risk_Early_Stage.2.aspx