Syndecan-1 Circulating Levels: A Valuable Biomarker for Prior and Ongoing COVID-19 Patients

The following is a summary of “Utility of syndecan-1 circulating levels as a biomarker in patients with previous or active COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the August 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Ghondaghsaz et al.

Various biomarkers, such as the endothelial biomarker syndecan-1, a surface proteoglycan, were found in blood with the onset of COVID-19. Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the diagnostic and predictive function of syndecan-1 in COVID-19.

Several international databases, such as PubMed, Embase, Scopus, and Web of Science, were searched for studies measuring blood syndecan-1 levels in COVID-19 patients, convalescents, and healthy controls. The study included varying COVID-19 severity levels and poor outcomes. Using STATA, they performed a random-effect meta-analysis to compute the standardized mean difference (SMD) and 95% CI for COVID-19 patients vs. controls and convalescents vs. controls comparison.

Only 17 studies were included after detailed screening. The comparison of COVID-19 patients with healthy control during the Meta-analysis of syndecan-1 levels indicated COVID-19 patients’ had increased levels of syndecan-1 (SMD 1.53, 95% CI 0.66 to 2.41, P < 0.01). However, COVID-19 convalescent patients exhibited no significant difference compared to non-convalescent individuals (SMD 0.08, 95% CI -0.63 to 0.78, P = 0.83). Concerning disease severity, two studies demonstrated that increased syndecan-1 levels were linked to more severe disease forms. Furthermore, COVID-19 fatalities showed elevated syndecan-1 levels versus survivors (SMD 1.22, 95% CI 0.10 to 2.33, P = 0.03).



The study concluded that elevated circulating syndecan-1 levels signaled endothelial dysfunction in COVID-19, particularly in severe cases. However, additional extensive studies were essential for confirming these observations and fully understanding syndecan-1’s clinical significance.

Source: bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-023-08473-9