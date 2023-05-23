The following is a summary of “Effect of indoor residual spraying on malaria in pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes: a systematic review,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Kim T, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the effect of indoor residual spraying (IRS) on malaria in pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes. They conducted a systematic literature review of studies assessing IRS exposure during pregnancy in PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Review, Global Health, and CINAHL databases before January 2022. In addition, the NHLBI Quality Assessment Tool for observational studies was used to assess the quality of studies. Data from 14 studies that met the inclusion criteria were analyzed, including 12 studies reporting on the effect of IRS on parasitemia and 5 studies reporting on pregnancy outcomes.

All 12 studies assessing either peripheral or placental parasitemia showed a reduced risk of malaria in pregnancy when exposed to IRS. Of the five studies assessing pregnancy outcomes, all reported decreased odds of low birth weight (effect size estimates ranging from 0.08 to 0.70), and four reported decreased risk for preterm birth (effect size estimates ranging from 0.05 to 0.68). However, the heterogeneity of the studies precluded meta-analysis.

Indoor residual spraying during pregnancy reduced the incidence of parasitemia, low birthweight, and preterm birth in malaria-endemic areas. To identify optimal malaria control strategies during pregnancy, these short-term benefits should be weighed against longer-term negative consequences of prenatal insecticide exposure.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)01014-6/fulltext