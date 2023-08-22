Systematic Review of Novel Serum Biomarkers Linked to Pediatric HE

The following is a summary of “Novel Serum Biomarkers Associated With Pediatric Hepatic Encephalopathy: A Systematic Review,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Krishnan et al.

The pathophysiology of pediatric hepatic encephalopathy (HE) needs to be better comprehended in the medical field. Several serum biomarkers linked to hepatic encephalopathy (HE) may offer valuable information regarding its underlying pathology. However, their utilization and analysis in clinical settings to diagnose and predict outcomes are still uncertain. Researcher aimed to examine documented associations between serum biomarkers and the occurrence and severity of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) in pediatric patients. A systematic review was performed to analyze studies investigating novel serum biomarkers and cytokines concerning hepatic encephalopathy (HE) in pediatric patients. The search was conducted on medical databases, including PubMed, Embase, Lilacs, and Scopus. Covidence was employed for each study’s abstract and text review conducted by two independent reviewers.

Researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of 2,824 distinct medical publications, of which 15 satisfied the predetermined criteria for inclusion in the study. The reported biomarkers encompassed various medical categories, including inflammatory cytokines, metabolites of amino acid metabolism, trace elements and vitamins, and hepatic and neuro biomarkers. Of the 19 individual biomarkers, only 5 were assessed in multiple studies. Elevations in interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) were frequently observed in correlation with hepatic encephalopathy (HE). Significantly, researchers observed decreased average levels of IL-6 and TNF-alpha in studies focused solely on pediatric patients compared to studies that included patients of various age groups.

A significant bias and limited relevance to researchers’ review questions were noted. Researchers observed a limited quantity of studies with a pediatric focus and a scarcity of studies conducted with low-bias study designs. Explored biomarkers encompass various categories and indicate potentially valuable associations with HE. Additional meticulously planned prospective biomarker investigations are imperative to further comprehend the etiology of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) in pediatric patients and enhance the timely identification and medical management of this condition.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/07000/Novel_Serum_Biomarkers_Associated_With_Pediatric.3.aspx