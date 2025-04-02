Systemic Factors in Normal Tension Glaucoma Referrals

Photo Credit: TefiM

The following is a summary of “Characteristics of Normal Tension Glaucoma Referrals at a Tertiary Care Center and Factors Associated with Unilateral versus Bilateral Disease,” published in the March 2025 issue of Clinical Ophthalmology by Yazdanie et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the characteristics of normal tension glaucoma (NTG) referrals at a tertiary care center and identify risk factors linked to unilateral vs bilateral disease.

They reviewed medical records of patients referred to a single glaucoma provider at a tertiary care center between 2018 and 2021 who received a presumptive diagnosis of NTG. The data collected included demographic information, medical and family history, ophthalmic history, ophthalmic examination results, neuro-ophthalmology referrals, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings.

The results showed that 98 patients were included, with 82% presenting with bilateral disease. A history of systemic disease was noted in 65% of patients, including hypertension (32%), cardiovascular disease (19%), diabetes (12%), obstructive sleep apnea (10%), and orthostatic hypotension (4%). Vascular dysregulation was present in 24% of patients. A family history of glaucoma was observed in 66%, and 49% were myopic. Among patients with unilateral disease, 39% underwent additional neuro-ophthalmic workup, compared to 13% of those with bilateral disease (P = 0.01).

Investigators concluded that patients referred for NTG often presented with bilateral disc changes and should be evaluated for systemic diseases, myopia, and a family history of glaucoma, with unilateral disease.

