THURSDAY, Sept. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In patients with heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma with relapse after bispecific antibody (BiAb) T-cell redirection therapy, subsequent T-cell redirection therapy is feasible as salvage therapy, according to a study published online Aug. 27 in Blood Advances.

Tarek H. Mouhieddine, M.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues identified 58 patients progressing after a BiAb trial. Progression-free survival (PFS) to first (PFS1) and second (PFS2) salvage therapy and overall survival (OS) were estimated for the patients (median age, 67 years).

The researchers found that the patients had a median of six lines of prior therapy; 89 and 44 percent were triple-class and penta-drug refractory, respectively. Patients were followed for a median of 30.5 months after the BiAb trial and received a median of two additional salvage therapies. T-cell redirection was the most common first salvage, received by 19 patients (10 BiAb and nine chimeric antigen receptor-T cells [CAR-T]), while 10 patients received T-cell redirection as second salvage. T-cell redirection therapy was feasible as first or second salvage and was associated with a median PFS1 and PFS2 of 28.9 and 30.9 months, respectively, and an OS of 62 percent at two years.

“This study shows patients relapsing after initial BiAb therapy can benefit from a second BiAb or CAR-T cell therapy,” a coauthor said in a statement.

