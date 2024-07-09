T2D Associated With CVD Risk

Photo Credit: Digitalskillet

Patients with T2D may have an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), necessitating risk factor monitoring and assessment of appropriate treatment, according to a study in Cardiovascular Diabetology. Björn Agvall, MD, PhD, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study of 1,759 patients aged over 40 with T2D and a new CVD diagnosis between 2016 and 2019. A total of 67% of the new CVD diagnoses occurred during inpatient care, with patients averaging 6.5 days in the hospital and 10.1 primary care follow-up visits. Patients diagnosed with CVD in primary care had a significantly lower risk for emergency visits/hospitalization. Patients diagnosed with CVD during inpatient care and those with systolic BP less than 100 mm Hg and elevated A1C had the highest risk for mortality. Factors associated with increased mortality risk included older age, eGFR less than 30 ml/min, and LDL cholesterol greater than 2.5 mmol/L. The research suggests a need for a comprehensive follow-up to mitigate hospitalization and mortality risk among patients with T2D and comorbid CVD.