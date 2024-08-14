Tailored Texts May Increase Physical Activity in Patients With CVD

TUESDAY, Aug. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Tailored text messages may encourage an increase in physical activity in patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation, according to a study recently published online in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

Jessica R. Golbus, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues evaluated whether text messages delivered through a smartwatch (Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa) to participants initiating cardiac rehabilitation enhanced physical activity levels. The analysis included 108 participants randomly assigned to receive no text message or a message encouraging low-level physical activity four times per day for six months.

The researchers found that for Apple Watch participants, text messages led to a trend in increased step count by 10 percent in the 60 minutes following a message during days 1 to 30 and a significant 6 percent increase during days 121 to 182. However, for days 31 to 120, there was no effect. For Fitbit users, text messages only significantly increased step count in the 60 minutes following a message in the first 30 days of the study (17 percent) but with no effect subsequently.

“In patients undergoing cardiac rehabilitation, contextually tailored text messages may increase physical activity, but this effect varies over time and by device,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to relevant organizations.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

