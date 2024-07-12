Tampons May Be a Source of Metal Exposure

THURSDAY, July 11, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Tampon use is a potential source of metal exposure, according to a study published in the August issue of Environmental International.

Jenni A. Shearston, Ph.D., from the School of Public Health at the University of California Berkeley, and colleagues compared the concentrations of 16 metal(loid)s (arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium, and zinc) in 30 tampons from 14 tampon brands and 18 product lines.

The researchers found measurable concentrations of all 16 assessed metals, including detectable concentrations of several toxic metals, with elevated mean concentrations of lead (geometric mean [GM], 120 ng/g), cadmium (GM, 6.74 ng/g), and arsenic (GM, 2.56 ng/g). There were differences seen in metal concentrations by region of tampon purchase (United States versus European Union/United Kingdom), by organic versus nonorganic material, and for store- versus name-brand tampons. For example, lead concentrations were higher in nonorganic tampons, while arsenic was higher in organic tampons. Consistently lower concentrations of metals were not seen for any single category.

“Future research is needed to replicate our findings and determine whether metals can leach out of tampons and cross the vaginal epithelium into systemic circulation,” the authors write.

