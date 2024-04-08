Tape Strips Unveil Molecular Changes and Biomarkers in HS Skin

The following is a summary of “Tape strips detect molecular alterations and cutaneous biomarkers in skin of patients with hidradenitis suppurativa,” published in the April 2024 issue of Dermatology by Navrazhina, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the feasibility of using skin tape strips to detect molecular alterations in Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and identify potential disease activity biomarkers.

RNA sequencing was conducted on tape strips collected from both lesional and healthy-appearing (nonlesional) skin of individuals with HS (n = 22), as well as from healthy controls (n = 21). The expression of skin biomarkers in tape strips was compared with a previously published gene signature obtained from HS biopsies.

Skin tape strips successfully identified upregulation of known HS biomarkers, such as Interleukin-17A (IL-17A), in lesional and nonlesional skin. Additionally, novel clinically actionable targets were identified, including OX40 and JAK3. The expression of pathways associated with Th17 and tumor necrosis factor-α was highly correlated between tape strips and biopsies. Furthermore, the severity of HS clinical symptoms was significantly associated with the expression of biomarkers, including tumor necrosis factor-α, IL-17 A/F, OX40, JAK1-3, and IL-4R, in lesional and/or nonlesional skin.

The study demonstrated the utility of skin tape strips as a minimally invasive method to identify cutaneous biomarkers in HS. The findings suggested that tape stripping could be a valuable tool for monitoring treatment efficacy and may contribute to developing individualized therapy for HS patients.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)03263-2/abstract