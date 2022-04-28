For a study, the researchers sought to determine the clinical correlates and antipsychotic use patterns of tardive dyskinesia (TD+) in bipolar disorder (BD) patients. Participants with and without TD were included in the study. The t-test and the 2 tests were used to compare clinical factors. In a case-only analysis, antipsychotic use patterns in TD+ were examined, including the number of trials, mean dosages, and estimated cumulative exposure. The prevalence of TD was found to be 5.1%. TD+ individuals (n=58) were older, more likely to be female, and had type I bipolar disease than the TD- group (n=1074). About 60.3% of the TD+ group continued to use antipsychotics at the start of the trial, with an average cumulative antipsychotic exposure of somewhere between 18.2 and 15.6 years. The average dose in haloperidol equivalents was somewhere between 5.9 and 3.5 mg, with second-generation antipsychotics accounting for 77.7% of the trials. The study verified previously known TD risk variables such as age, sex, and bipolar subtype in a large BD cohort. The study’s limitations were a cross-sectional design and the absence of a severity assessment for tardive disease. Because atypical antipsychotics remained the major mood stabilizer, striving to unify vast data sets to uncover other biomarkers of tardive risk would help patients with BD receive more personalized treatments.

Source:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35230047/