SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Safe and Efficacious Regardless of Underlying Psychiatric Condition

May 15, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Nagano M, et al. Efficacy and safety of valbenazine in Japanese patients with tardive dyskinesia and schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder or bipolar disorder/depressive disorder: Primary results and post hoc analyses of the J-KINECT study. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2024;44(2):107-116. doi:10.1097/JCP.0000000000001811

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Ikuyaku, Integrated Value Development Division
    Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement