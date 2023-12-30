Targeting Oxidative Stress in the Management of DM: A Novel Approach

The following is a summary of “Oxidative stress new target in the management of diabetes mellitus,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Das, et al.

Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a chronic disorder that presents a significant obstacle for the healthcare system in both developing and developed countries. DM is a condition that affects many people. There is a correlation between diabetes mellitus and damage to the vasculature, which may result in issues involving both the microvascular and macrovascular systems. Oxidative stress results from glucotoxicity and lipotoxicity, both of which are linked with high blood sugar levels. Two factors contributing to the development of β-cell dysfunction are glucotoxicity and lipotoxicity.

A hyperglycemic condition is associated with diabetes mellitus, resulting in oxidative damage, further inhibiting insulin production. A decrease in glutathione, an increase in the ratio of oxidized glutathione to glutathione, and a decrease in non-enzymatic antioxidants are all symptoms of diabetes. In addition, the biological antioxidants are depleted by the disease. Consequently, this leads to a vicious loop of hyperglycemia, which in turn leads to a rise in oxidative stress, further hindering insulin production and leading to hyperglycemia.

Antioxidants are effective in lowering the risk of problems associated with diabetes. Because the antioxidants that are created naturally are insufficient, it is necessary to take supplements from outside sources. For a study, researchers explored the association between oxidative stress in diabetes and the benefits of antioxidant supplements in regulating blood glucose levels and slowing down the progression of problems associated with diabetes.

Source: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/fulltext/2023/12110/_oxidative_stress__a_new_target_in_the_management.4.aspx