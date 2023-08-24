TAVI in Aortic Stenosis and Cardiac Amyloidosis

The following is a summary of “Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation in Cardiac Amyloidosis and Aortic Stenosis,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Cardiovascular Disease by Riley et al.

Aortic stenosis (AS) and cardiac amyloidosis (CA) commonly occur in many patients and are linked to an elevated mortality risk from various causes. Previous studies have investigated the outcomes in individuals with coexisting coronary artery disease and aortic stenosis who underwent transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) compared to those who solely received medical therapy. However, there is currently no evidence-based consensus regarding the optimal approach for managing patients with these medical conditions.

Medline, Scopus, and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials were thoroughly reviewed to identify relevant medical literature. Methodologic bias was assessed by utilizing the modified Newcastle-Ottawa scale for observational studies. Four observational studies involving a cohort of 83 patients were included. Among the entire cohort, 45 individuals (54%) underwent transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), while 38 patients (46%) were managed conservatively. Among the 3 studies that incorporated baseline characteristics based on treatment group, it was observed that 30% of the participants were of the female gender.

The research findings demonstrated a significant reduction in overall mortality rates among individuals who underwent transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) compared to those who solely received conservative medical therapy (odds ratio 0.24, 95% CI 0.08 to 0.73). In summary, this meta-analysis suggests a reduced risk of overall mortality in individuals diagnosed with coronary artery disease and aortic stenosis who underwent transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) compared to those who exclusively underwent medical intervention.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914923002023