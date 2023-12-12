TEAD4 in Tumor Metastasis and Chemoresistance: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Considerations

The following is a summary of “TEAD4: A key regulator of tumor metastasis and chemoresistance – Mechanisms and therapeutic implications,” published in the December 2023 issue of Oncology by Liu et al.

Cancer metastasis stands as a formidable challenge in clinical oncology, accounting for a significant proportion of cancer-related fatalities. This intricate process involves diverse elements such as epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), tumor cell proliferation, the tumor microenvironment, and cellular metabolic status. At the heart of this complexity lies TEAD4, a pivotal regulator within the Hippo signaling pathway, known to orchestrate these critical factors in the metastatic cascade. The upsurge of TEAD4 is closely linked to dismal prognoses across various cancer types, rendering it an enticing target for therapeutic intervention. TEAD4 plays a decisive role in fostering tumor metastasis and chemoresistance by actively engaging in a multitude of molecular activities. It exerts its influence by stimulating EMT through interactions with coactivators, triggering the transcription of genes essential for conferring mesenchymal cell traits and remodeling the extracellular matrix.

Moreover, TEAD4 significantly augments cancer stem cell (CSC) features by regulating the expression of genes that underpin CSC persistence. Additionally, it facilitates metastasis by manipulating the secretion of paracrine factors and fostering cross-talk among different cell types. This review underscores the pivotal role of TEAD4 in driving cancer metastasis and chemoresistance while impacting various facets of tumor biology. A comprehensive understanding of TEAD4-mediated mechanisms holds promise for the development of targeted therapies and combination strategies aimed at impeding cancer metastasis and enhancing treatment efficacy.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304419X23001993