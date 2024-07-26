Telehealth-Based PrEP Ups Knowledge, Awareness in Latina Women

Research by the UCLA Center for Behavioral & Addiction Medicine suggests that women-centered and culturally appropriate information sessions implemented through a trusted, woman-led community-based organization (CBO), are an acceptable and appropriate strategy to inform Los Angeles County-based Latina women about PrEP for HIV. In partnership with the East Los Angeles Women’s Center, UCLA researchers implemented women-centered and culturally appropriate information sessions to increase knowledge, awareness, and use of PrEP for HIV through telehealth-based platforms. Educators conducted 26 sessions (20 in Spanish, 6 in English) with 94 Latina women. Information session participants then completed interviews to assess the acceptability and appropriateness of the sessions aimed at increasing knowledge and awareness of PrEP and telehealth-based interventions. Interview responses suggest that the sessions did increase knowledge and awareness of PrEP and its telehealth-based implementations, the sessions were viewed by participants as acceptable and appropriate, and they had positive attitudes about the telehealth platform PlushCare.

Author Rebecca Shover