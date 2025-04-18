Telehealth Improves Access and Humanized Care in Pediatric Palliative Settings

Photo Credit: fizkes

The following is a summary of “Family perspectives and experiences on implementing telehealth in pediatric palliative care: a qualitative approach,” published in the April 2025 issue of European Journal of Pediatrics by Peñarrubia-San-Florencio et al.

Telehealth can enhance access and quality in pediatric palliative care (PPC) with digital tools (DT). Long-term use depends on meeting real family needs and expectations.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore family views on telehealth in PPC. It focused on their needs, concerns, and hopes to improve digital care.

They used a qualitative method, conducting semi-structured interviews with 7 individuals and a focus group with 8 primary caregivers (PCGs) of children using telehealth in PPC. They identified 3 themes: experiences with telehealth services, their transformative potential, and barriers and facilitators to adoption.

The results showed a collective desire among PCGs for telehealth solutions that support a family-centered, holistic care model integrating health services without losing the humanized essence of care.

Investigators were generally positive about telehealth integration in PPC, emphasizing the need to maintain humanized care. They highlighted the importance of engaging end-users, using user-friendly technology, and focusing on patient customization.

