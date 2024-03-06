Telehealth Interventions Improve Medication Adherence

Photo Credit: DGLimages

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis to evaluate the effectiveness of telehealth interventions on medication adherence among patients with T2D. A thorough search of relevant studies from 2000 to December 2022 was conducted across multiple databases, yielding 18 eligible studies of good methodological quality. Results indicated a significant increase in medication adherence among patients receiving telehealth interventions (SMD=0.501; 95% CI, 0.231–0.771; Z=3.63, P<0.001). Subgroup analysis identified A1C value, mean age, and duration of intervention as significant factors influencing study outcomes. These findings underscore the efficacy of telehealth interventions in enhancing medication adherence in patients with T2D. Therefore, integrating telehealth strategies into clinical practices and disease management protocols is recommended to optimize patient outcomes in the management of T2D.