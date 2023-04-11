The following is a summary of “Exogenous temporal attention varies with temporal uncertainty,” published in the March 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Duyar, et al.

The ability to select and prioritize information at a specific time is known as temporal attention. Exogenous temporal attention is when external stimuli automatically drive attention. However, the impact of exogenous temporal attention on performance has yet to be fully examined. Previous studies have not been able to distinguish between the effects of attention and expectations about the timing of stimuli. For a study, researchers manipulated exogenous temporal attention and the uncertainty of stimulus timing separately and assessed visual performance at attended and unattended moments with different levels of temporal uncertainty.

Two Gabor patches were presented consecutively with a variable stimulus onset time during each trial. To measure the effects of exogenous attention on performance, a brief cue was presented 100 ms before target onset, and a separate response cue was presented at the end of the trial.

The results showed that exogenous temporal attention slightly improved accuracy, but the effects varied with temporal uncertainty. This suggested that there could be an interaction between temporal attention and expectations regarding time.

In summary, the study found that exogenous temporal attention can improve performance slightly, but the impact varies depending on the level of temporal uncertainty. The findings suggested that both exogenous attention and expectations about the timing of stimuli played a role in temporal attention.

Reference: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2785451